Library of Congress Seeks Inauguration-Related Footage

The Library of Congress's American Folklife Center is soliciting video and audio from sermons and other orations relating to the inauguration of Barack Obama Jan. 20 and would be interested in relevant footage from TV or radio stations reporting on such sermons.

That is according to Library of Congress spokesman David Taylor.

The catch is that the stations would have to get releases from the ministers they were covering in order for the library to be able to archive and share the footage, as well as relinquish their own rights. The library is most interested in entire speeches, but wouldn't turn down shorter footage from TV stations that may be collecting reaction. "Although we favor footage of full sermons," says Taylor, "we're happy to accept clips from broadcasters covering events provided they obtain releases."

That would be extra work for the stations of course, but "some stations may like that angle of giving their footage additional life beyond the immediate broadcasts," says Taylor.

The project will be similar to the library's its collections of oral histories about Sept. 11 and veteran's experiences.

"The AFC is seeking as wide a representation of orations as possible," said the library. "This collection is one of many oral history and spoken word collections at the AFC that preserve American emotions and memories of important cultural events."

The library is only looking for sermons between Jan. 16 and Jan. 25.