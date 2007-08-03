Library of Congress Expands Digital Preservation Efforts

The Library of Congress has launched a variety of partnerships with private companies, associations and nonprofit groups to come up with strategies to archive and preserve the growing number of digital works, including TV shows, films, recordings and video games.

Through the news Preserving Creative America Initiative, part of its National Digital Information Infrastructure and Preservation Program (www.digitalpreservation.gov), the library will spend $2.13 million to start developing standardized approaches and best practices for preserving content and metadata.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will participate in the Digital Motion Picture Archive Framework Project, which will expand on its ongoing efforts at digital preservation to independents and smaller archives.

Also getting some help from the library, in partnership with Sundance, will be the UCLA Film & Television Archive, also to educate the independent film community about digital preservation.

Other efforts deal with music, games, stock photography, interactive media and comic strips.

“The Library is pleased to be able to bring together creators of such diverse content for the sake of saving our nation’s heritage, which is increasingly being created only in digital formats,” " said Librarian of Congress James H. Billington in announcing the grants.