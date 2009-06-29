Library of American Broadcasting Names Class Of 2009

The Library of American Broadcasting has named its newest class of honorees.

The new Giants of Broadcasting, to be saluted at a reception and ceremony Oct. 1 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York, are: CBS News anchor Katie Couric; DTV pioneer Dr. Woo Paik; exiting RTNDA president and veteran newswoman Barbara Cochran; Westwood One founder/chairman Norman Pattiz; Chris Rohrs, president of the Television Bureau of Advertising and veteran TV sales executive; and (posthumously) actress Bea Arthur (Maude, Golden Girls), iconic documentary producer Ken Burns, and sidekick nonpareil Ed McMahon.

The Library of American Broadcasting is housed at the University of Maryland and includes papers, video and oral histories, and a photo archive including the B&C photo archive.