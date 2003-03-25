Libraries of the world unite
A total of 11 film and video libraries have gotten together to form a New York-based
trade group, the Association of Commercial Stock Image Licensors.
Their goal, said ACSIL's newly minted president, Matthew White, is to promote
the libraries, to research how to expand their use and to investigate expansion into
new markets, such as electronic commerce.
The charter members of ACSIL are ABCNEWS VideoSource, CNN Imagesource,
Discovery Communications Inc., National Geographic Film Library, NBC News Archives, WGBH Media
Library, the WPA Film Library, ITN Archive, Berman-Bogdan
Productions/footagefinders, Getty Images, Jill Hawkins Consulting and Producers
Library Service.
