Libraries of the world unite

A total of 11 film and video libraries have gotten together to form a New York-based

trade group, the Association of Commercial Stock Image Licensors.

Their goal, said ACSIL's newly minted president, Matthew White, is to promote

the libraries, to research how to expand their use and to investigate expansion into

new markets, such as electronic commerce.

The charter members of ACSIL are ABCNEWS VideoSource, CNN Imagesource,

Discovery Communications Inc., National Geographic Film Library, NBC News Archives, WGBH Media

Library, the WPA Film Library, ITN Archive, Berman-Bogdan

Productions/footagefinders, Getty Images, Jill Hawkins Consulting and Producers

Library Service.