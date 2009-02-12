Liberty/Sirius Would Hurt DirecTV Roll Up: Analyst
Liberty Media's reported moves to invest in or acquire satellite radio giant Sirius XM Radio would have a detrimental affect on the content giant's stated plans to roll up its interest in DirecTV, Collins Stewart media analyst Tom Eagan said in a research note Thursday.
According to reports in The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, Liberty chairman John Malone is mulling whether to become a white knight for Sirius, which faces a $175 million debt payment next week. According to both papers, Malone has been in talks with Sirius CEO Mel Karmazin about a possible investment or buying the company outright.
