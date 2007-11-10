Liberty's Starz Up

Liberty Media, a holding company for Liberty Interactive and Liberty Capital, felt soft retail trends in its QVC unit during the third quarter, while operating income at its Starz Entertainment business jumped 98%.

Revenue at Liberty Interactive's flagship retailer, QVC, grew 2% to $1.69 billion on a 2% increase in domestic sales, led by apparel sales, while gold jewelry and housewares products lagged.

Liberty Capital's Starz Entertainment revenue rose 11% in the quarter to $282 million on higher effective rates for the premium-channel services and a growth in subscription units.