Liberty takes stakes, all over
Liberty Media Corp. aggressively picked off properties last week, taking stakes in Primedia and voice and data company IDT and closing its cash tender on hotel video-on-demand provider Ascent.
Liberty' s Internet division, Liberty Digital (LDIG) also took a piece of electronic convenience store Kozmo.com.
Liberty Media agreed to invest $200 million in print and Internet publisher Primedia in exchange for 800 million newly issued shares totaling a 5% stake in the company. In addition, Liberty Digital will receive an option to take a 12.5% stake in Primedia's just-formed broadband video unit "at fair market value," for cash or stock.
