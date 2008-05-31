Liberty paid Malone $5.2M in 200
Cable-TV tycoon John Malone has a rich pay package valued at $5.2 million in 2007 and promises him $118 million if he leaves, according to Liberty Media's proxy statement.
Pay information surfaced last week in Liberty's proxy statement for its June 6 annual shareholders' meeting. —Robert Marich
