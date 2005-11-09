Liberty Names Maffei New CEO

Former Oracle and Microsoft executive Greg Maffei was tapped to replace Liberty Media’s outgoing CEO, Dob Bennett. Maffei was immediately appointed a director and CEO-elect, and will assume the full job next spring when Bennett retires.

Maffei was most recently CFO and one of three co-presidents of enterprise software giant Oracle, a job he held for just four months. Before that, he spent spent five years as chairman and CEO of telecom firm 360networks.

But Maffei is best known for his seven years at Microsoft, most recently as CFO. He was responsible for financial operations and Microsoft’s investments in smaller companies, something that will come in handy as Liberty tries to reorganize its portfolio of media assets.