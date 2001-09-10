Liberty mulls international tracking stock

Liberty Media Corp. may create a separate unit for the company's international businesses with its own tracking stock, Liberty executives reportedly told a meeting of investors Friday.

The Wall Street Journal reports Liberty execs unveiled their plans after the company struck a deal last week to buy six German cable systems from Deutsche Telekom for $5.01 billion. Under the direction of Liberty Chairman John Malone, the company indicated Friday that it planned to pursue further cable acquisitions to consolidate the German cable market. Aside from Germany, Liberty's international assets include interests in cable businesses in Japan, the United Kingdom and South America.

Liberty's U.S. assets include cable programming interests and stakes in media companies such as News Corp. and AOL Time Warner.