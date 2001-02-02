Liberty Livewire cuts Group W price

Liberty Livewire cut the price of its Group W Network Services, the uplink division of Westinghouse, then CBS and finally Viacom.

When cutting the deal in October, Liberty had initially valued GWNS at $112 million. But in closing the deal, the price dropped 15% to $95 million. Liberty did not explain the difference in pricing.

Networks and producers turn to GWNS to feed their programming to cable systems and broadcast stations. The deal is one of several the Liberty Media subsidiary has completed in video and film production over the past year.

Liberty President Dob Bennett believes that interactive television will create more demand for post-production services over the next several years.

- John Higgins