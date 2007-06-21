Liberty Global Ups Stake In International Cable

Liberty Global, John Malone's international cable operation (http://www.lgi.com/about.html), has upped its stake in Telenet Group Holding, Belgium’s largest cable operator.

The company exercised options to purchase 18.668 million shares at 25 Euros per share for a total of $626.6m. With the transaction, Liberty increased its controlling interest in Telenet from 31.32% to 49.70%.

As of the first quarter of 2007, Telenet had over 3 million revenue generating units, of which 1.76 million were video, 482,000 voice, and 804,000 broadband Internet.