Liberty gets into Game
As expected, Liberty Digital took a 50% stake in Game Show Network, unveiling a deal last week to pay Sony Pictures Entertainment $275 million in cash and stock. The two plan to jump-start Game Show into an interactive vehicle that will enable viewers to play along with games on the Web while they're watching them on air. Liberty, which already has an interactive asset portfolio will pay Sony $225 million in cash, and $50 million in digital stock.
