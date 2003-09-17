Liberty Fully Acquires QVC

Liberty Media Corp. completed its takeover of shopping network QVC Inc., paying

$7.9 billion for Comcast Corp.'s 57% stake in the network.

Liberty paid 218 million of its shares, valued at $11.71 each, plus

$4 billion in three-year notes and $1.35 million in cash.

QVC will remain headquartered in West Chester, Pa., and Liberty president

Dobb Bennett said there are no plans to merge it with Home Shopping Network,

which is also partly owned by Liberty.