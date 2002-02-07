Liberty Digital warns of DMX default

The parent company of cable digital-music service DMX may have slipped into

technical default on its bank loans.

The company, Maxide Acquisition, was created when Liberty Digital-controlled DMX

merged with commercial "elevator-music" provider AEI Music Network Inc. last May.

Liberty Digital said in a securities filing that Maxide may have fallen out

of compliance with $120 million in bank loans made at the time of the merger.

A complete assessment will come after Maxide finishes its annual audit, but

Liberty said Maxide is negotiating with its lenders for a waiver of the

loan covenants.

Liberty Digital and Maxide executives could not be reached for comment.

DMX feeds audio-music channels to cable operators, which package them as part of

their digital-cable lineups.