Liberty completes OpenTV takeover

Liberty Media Corp. announced Wednesday that it has

completed its previously announced transaction with MIH Ltd. by which it has acquired MIH's controlling ownership stake in OpenTV Corp.

Liberty subsidiary Liberty Broadband Interactive Television Inc. will own and manage the interest in OpenTV and Peter C. Boylan III, president and CEO of LBIT, has been named chairman of OpenTV's board of directors.

"OpenTV has achieved its world-leading market position

by deploying interactive-television solutions in more than 50 countries, on more than

50 cable and satellite networks, to more than 27 million households globally,"

Boylan said in a prepared statement.

"With a clean sheet of paper, we had the opportunity to carefully evaluate the

competitive ITV landscape and came to the conclusion that OpenTV had one of the

best platforms," he added.