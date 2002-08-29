Liberty completes OpenTV takeover
Liberty Media Corp. announced Wednesday that it has
completed its previously announced transaction with MIH Ltd. by which it has acquired MIH's controlling ownership stake in OpenTV Corp.
Liberty subsidiary Liberty Broadband Interactive Television Inc. will own and manage the interest in OpenTV and Peter C. Boylan III, president and CEO of LBIT, has been named chairman of OpenTV's board of directors.
"OpenTV has achieved its world-leading market position
by deploying interactive-television solutions in more than 50 countries, on more than
50 cable and satellite networks, to more than 27 million households globally,"
Boylan said in a prepared statement.
"With a clean sheet of paper, we had the opportunity to carefully evaluate the
competitive ITV landscape and came to the conclusion that OpenTV had one of the
best platforms," he added.
