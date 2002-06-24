Liberty buying Wink

Assembling some more pieces of the struggling interactive-TV sector, Liberty Media Corp.'s Liberty Broadband Interactive Television Inc. unit cut a deal Monday to buy Wink Communications Inc. for $99.9 million.

Wink shareholders will get $3 per share in cash.

Wink offers software that allows networks to design interactive elements in

their programming.

Viewers click on on-screen icons to get more program information, sports

scores, or respond to advertising.

Liberty Broadband is assembling an interactive-TV portfolio including OpenTV Corp.

and ACTV Inc.