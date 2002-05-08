Liberty to buy control of OpenTV
Liberty Media Corp. said Wednesday that it will buy controlling interest in interactive-television company OpenTV Corp. for $185 million in cash and stock.
Liberty said it will acquire about a 43 percent economic stake and an 87 percent voting interest in OpenTV's outstanding shares held by MIH Ltd., a
British Virgin Island-based provider of pay TV services, as of April 30.
Colorado-based Liberty will form Liberty Broadband Interactive
Television Inc. to manage the OpenTV investment.
It named Peter Boylan III as president and chief executive of the new unit.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.