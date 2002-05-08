Liberty to buy control of OpenTV

Liberty Media Corp. said Wednesday that it will buy controlling interest in interactive-television company OpenTV Corp. for $185 million in cash and stock.

Liberty said it will acquire about a 43 percent economic stake and an 87 percent voting interest in OpenTV's outstanding shares held by MIH Ltd., a

British Virgin Island-based provider of pay TV services, as of April 30.

Colorado-based Liberty will form Liberty Broadband Interactive

Television Inc. to manage the OpenTV investment.

It named Peter Boylan III as president and chief executive of the new unit.