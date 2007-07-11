Liberty Appoints Nair Technology Chief
International cable operator Liberty Global will add Balan Nair as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.
Nair is currently an Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at AOL and spent 12 years at Qwest as Chief Information Officer and Chief Technology Officer.
"Balan is a fantastic fit for Liberty Global," said Liberty Global President and CEO Mike Fries in a statement, "In addition to his telecommunications engineering and technology expertise, he brings a strong Internet background from one of the world's leading Web services companies."
