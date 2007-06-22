Liberty Acquiring FUN
Liberty Media today announced it will purchase all the shares in FUN Technologies Inc. it does not already own at CAD 3.50 per share or GBP1.635.
Liberty already owns 53% of the company, acquired in the beginning of 2006.
FUN Technologies is a Toronto-based provider of on-line skill and fantasy sports services.
