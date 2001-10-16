Liberty absorbing digital, satellite units

Liberty Media Corp. moved to buy the stakes in Liberty Satellite &

Technology Inc. and Liberty Digital Inc. that it doesn't already own.

Liberty is offering 0.09 of its shares for each Liberty Satellite share, a

deal valuing Liberty Satellite stock at around $1.16 per share.

Liberty Digital holders would get 0.25 Liberty shares for each of their

shares, or about $3.09 each. That's a fraction of what they once traded for.

Liberty Satellite CEO Carl Vogel jumped to Charter Communications Inc. last

week.

Industry executives said Liberty Digital president Lee Masters would also go

once the reabsorption was complete.

Liberty already controls 90 percent of both companies.

Each was a closely held spinoff of Tele-Communications Inc. -- one to run

TCI's PrimeStar Inc. sales, the other to build music-related businesses.

They were kept independent partly to get better valuation of their underlying

satellite and Internet assets and partly for use as currency in acquisitions.

Their plunging stock prices pretty much took care of their reason for

being.