Liberman Launching Estrella in Denver
Liberman Broadcasting is acquiring the independent station
KWHD Denver from LeSea Broadcasting, and will air its Spanish-language network EstrellaTV on the channel.
Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Liberman aims
to have Estrella in place in DMA #16 in the second quarter.
The acquisition increases Liberman's owned-and-operated
station group to eight. Estrella TV now airs in 20 of the top 25 Hispanic U.S.
markets, according to Liberman.
"Adding a full power, must-carry
television station in a top 15 Hispanic market is very positive for the
Estrella TV network and Liberman Broadcasting in general," said Liberman
President/CEO Lenard Liberman. "Estrella TV effectively reaches a broad spectrum of Spanish-speaking
viewers with our fresh alternative programming and provides local and
national advertisers with unparalleled strategic solutions to drive their
businesses."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.