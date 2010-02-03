Liberman Launching Estrella in Denver

Liberman Broadcasting is acquiring the independent station

KWHD Denver from LeSea Broadcasting, and will air its Spanish-language network EstrellaTV on the channel.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Liberman aims

to have Estrella in place in DMA #16 in the second quarter.

The acquisition increases Liberman's owned-and-operated

station group to eight. Estrella TV now airs in 20 of the top 25 Hispanic U.S.

markets, according to Liberman.

"Adding a full power, must-carry

television station in a top 15 Hispanic market is very positive for the

Estrella TV network and Liberman Broadcasting in general," said Liberman

President/CEO Lenard Liberman. "Estrella TV effectively reaches a broad spectrum of Spanish-speaking

viewers with our fresh alternative programming and provides local and

national advertisers with unparalleled strategic solutions to drive their

businesses."