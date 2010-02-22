Liberman to Launch Estrella in Chicago

Liberman Broadcasting has acquired W40BY Chicago from Trinity Broadcasting

Network and aims to launch its EstrellaTV network on the low-power station. Estrella features Spanish-language

original programming.

Liberman did not disclose terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the

second quarter pending regulatory approval.

The acquisition would represent Liberman's ninth owned station; it announced

the purchaseof KWHD Denver earlier this month. Licensed to Palantine,

Illinois, W40BY airs on channel 40 from Chicago's

Willis Tower.

Liberman says Chicago, which is DMA

No. 3, is the sixth largest Hispanic television market in the United

States. Hispanics make up 20% of the market,

according to BIA/Kelsey.

"With the addition of the Chicago station to our O&O stable, LBI

Media has achieved yet another significant milestone: Estrella TV will now be

seen in each of the top 15 U.S. Hispanic markets," said Liberman

President/CEO Lenard Liberman. "We seek to enrich the [Hispanic] community

with Estrella TV's refreshing news and entertainment, in addition to providing

advertisers with a unique platform to engage a coveted demographic."

Liberman produces 56 hours of weekly programming out of its Burbank

studios, describing its programming as an alternative to the novelas found on

other Spanish-language networks.