Liberman to Launch Estrella in Chicago
Liberman Broadcasting has acquired W40BY Chicago from Trinity Broadcasting
Network and aims to launch its EstrellaTV network on the low-power station. Estrella features Spanish-language
original programming.
Liberman did not disclose terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the
second quarter pending regulatory approval.
The acquisition would represent Liberman's ninth owned station; it announced
the purchaseof KWHD Denver earlier this month. Licensed to Palantine,
Illinois, W40BY airs on channel 40 from Chicago's
Willis Tower.
Liberman says Chicago, which is DMA
No. 3, is the sixth largest Hispanic television market in the United
States. Hispanics make up 20% of the market,
according to BIA/Kelsey.
"With the addition of the Chicago station to our O&O stable, LBI
Media has achieved yet another significant milestone: Estrella TV will now be
seen in each of the top 15 U.S. Hispanic markets," said Liberman
President/CEO Lenard Liberman. "We seek to enrich the [Hispanic] community
with Estrella TV's refreshing news and entertainment, in addition to providing
advertisers with a unique platform to engage a coveted demographic."
Liberman produces 56 hours of weekly programming out of its Burbank
studios, describing its programming as an alternative to the novelas found on
other Spanish-language networks.
