Liberating Boston
Cablevision will use Liberate's software platform to deliver interactive services to approximately 200,000 homes in the Boston area this fall. Subscribers will initially have access to Source Media's SourceGuide interactive program guide through the Motorola DCT 2000 digital set-top box.
