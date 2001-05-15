Liberate taps into Java

Liberate Technologies has struck a deal with Sun Microsystems to use Sun's Java technology across the

Liberate TV platform product line.

Under terms of the deal unveiled Tuesday, Liberate will initially work on making the Liberate TV Navigator Compact for the Motorola DCT-2000 digital set-top boxes compatible with the Java 2 platform. Liberate will also work with Sun and the digital television industry to create a Java technology-based specification for industry-wide adoption, the companies said. Financial specifications of the deal were not disclosed. - Richard Tedesco