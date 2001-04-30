Liberate, Intertainer strike strategic deal

Liberate Technologies and Intertainer have struck a strategic alliance to integrate products and jointly develop video-on-demand services for TV and the Web.

Under terms of their pact, Intertainer will twin its VOD software with the Liberate TV platform software for both

basic and advanced digital set-top boxes. Intertainer becomes a partner in Liberate's PopTV infrastructure service.

"Like Intertainer, Liberate believes in the open standards of IP and HTML," said Jonathan Taplin, Intertainer president & CEO, in a prepared statement.

- Richard Tedesco