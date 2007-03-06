Libby Found Guilty on Four of Five Counts

I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby was found guilty of making false statements to federal investigators about conversations he had had with NBC's Tim Russert.



That was one of four counts on which Libby, former top aide to Vice President Dick Cheney, was found guilty Tuesday in his trial for obstructing the investigation into the leaking of the name of CIA operative Valerie Plame. He was found not guilty on one count.



Ted Wells, Libby's attorney, said he would ask for a new trial or appeal the conviction.



Libby won't be sentenced until June.