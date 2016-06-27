Lexus Sponsoring NFL Halftime on Three Networks

Lexus will be the title sponsor of the Lexus Halftime Show forThursday Night Football on CBS, the NFL Network and NBC this season.

Lexus has been the Thursday night sponsor of halftime for five years. This season the NFL split the broadcast portion of the franchise with CBS and NBC having five games each. The NFL Network simulcasts those contests and televises eight more exclusively.

Related: Super Bowl Rematch Kicks Off 2016 NFL Season

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“The Lexus Halftime Show sponsorship on Thursday Night Football gives us the opportunity to reach a premium, live-viewing audience in a contextually relevant way by incorporating high impact NFL content,” said Brian Smith, VP, Lexus marketing. “We’re pleased to renew this partnership with CBS and NFL Network, which now includes NBC, to the Thursday night franchise.”

Related: NBC’s Lazarus Likes ‘TNF’ in Fourth Quarter

Twitter will also stream the 10 Thursday Night Football games broadcast by CBS and NBC. The games will also be available to authenticated pay TV customers via TV Everywhere.

Thursday Night Football presented by Bud Light kicks off with Rex Ryan and the Buffalo Bills hosting the New York Jets on Sept. 15 on CBS.