LexisNexis Adds TV Search

Online information service LexisNexis is adding a video search feature to its “a la carte” research tool through an agreement with broadcast-monitoring service Critical Mention.

Users of LexisNexis AlaCarte (www.lexisnexis.com/alacartenow) will now be able to search for TV clips and view streaming video from Critical Mention’s database.

Elizabeth Rector, senior VP of corporate and federal markets for LexisNexis, which is owned by Broadcasting & Cable parent Reed Elsevier, said the feature would help users like freelance journalists or entrepreneurs “find the critical information that they need, whenever, wherever and in whatever form."

The New York-based Critical Mention monitors TV news for keywords (a brand name, for example) provided by its corporate clients. When the word is uttered in a broadcast, the company notifies the client, often within a minute or so of the utterance.