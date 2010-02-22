Lexington's Horse Power

The Lexington community followed news of Toyota's massive vehicle

recall a few weeks back with considerable anxiety. Toyota Motor Manufacturing

has a sprawling facility in nearby Georgetown,

Ky., and thousands of employees

knew they could be impacted by the news.

After a few days in limbo, cars are rolling down the line again in DMA No.

62. "We've [all] got a personal stake in Toyota

as an economic engine," says WLEX President/General Manager Pat Dalbey. "We

hope the worst is over."

Dotted with picturesque horse farms, Lexington

will host the World Equestrian Games in September; general managers say this is

the first time the competition has been held outside Europe.

Hundreds of thousands of spectators from more than 60 nations are expected to

attend the two-week event. The games will air on NBC, but it's a local story

for Lexington

media outlets. "From a local standpoint, everybody's making a heavy news

investment in it," says WTVQ General Manager Chris Aldridge.

Ratings are a horse race, too. Gray Television's CBS outlet WKYT won total

day, primetime and late-news ratings in November; it grabbed the latter with a

7.0 household rating/21 share, ahead of a 6.6/19 for WLEX, Cordillera's NBC

affiliate. WLEX won morning news, while WKYT and WLEX split the early evening

races.

WKYT is also winning the revenue race, according to BIA/Kelsey. The

station's $22.78 million take topped WLEX's $20.2 million in 2008, the most

recent year for which figures are available. Other players include a second

Gray-owned CBS outlet, WYMT, which reaches Eastern

Kentucky; Morris Multimedia's ABC outlet, WTVQ; and Sinclair's Fox

affiliate, WDKY. The netlets air on digital tiers: WKYT has CW programming on

channel 13.2, while WTVQ offers MyNetworkTV on 40.2.

Stations are hustling to get ahead. WLEX is growing its morning ratings,

thanks in part to adding Chris Goodman to the a.m. desk. On his second tour of

GM duty at WTVQ, Aldridge says the station is rebuilding its news product "to

give people news they can use-news that affects their lives."

WDKY marked a 15-year partnership with WKYT, which produces the Fox

affiliate's 10 p.m. news;

Marvin Bartlett has anchored the entire time.

WKYT, meanwhile, gets around 15,000 users to view its 4 p.m. newscast on WKYT.com, and looks to own

weather with a new million-watt radar system. "It detects elements in weather

way, way before anything else does," says President/General Manager Wayne

Martin.

Locals are eager to introduce Lexington

to the rest of the world when the Equestrian Games roll around. "It's time for Lexington to shine," says

WDKY General Manager Michael Brickey. "We get to showcase one of the best-kept

secrets in the country."