Lewinsky to host reality TV dating show

Infamous White House intern Monica Lewinsky comes to Fox as the host of the

upcoming Mr. Personality, produced by Nash Entertainment.

The show premieres on Fox on Monday, April 21 at 9 p.m., in the time period

Fox has dubbed its "reality wheel."

"Since Fox is the network that has had the greatest success with this genre,

I was very excited when they approached me to host the show. It sounds like good

fun," said Lewinsky in a statement.

Lewinsky has lived in New York City since the political scandal that erupted

after her affair with President Bill Clinton was discovered.

In the show, a young, beautiful, single woman will court several eligible but

masked men who must win her using their personalities alone.

Bruce Nash and Brian Gadinsky are executive producing the show, and Nash and

co-executive producer Robert Kosberg are series creators.