Levy To Run CBS Miami Duopoly

Adam Levy has been named vice president and general manager at WFOR-WBFS, the CBS-owned stations in Miami. Levy comes from KTVT-KTXA, the CBS-owned stations in Dallas, where he was v.p. and director of sales.

Levy replaces Shaun McDonald, who had run the Miami stations since 2003. McDonald is leaving "to pursue other opportunities," according to CBS.

"Adam Levy is an exceptional and inspirational leader who over the course of his 20-plus years in local television has been a key member of the management teams for a number of successful stations, including several duopolies," said CBS Television Stations President Peter Dunn. "Miami is an important market for us and we are excited to have Adam take on the responsibility for overseeing our South Florida stations, where he joins an experienced team of broadcasters who are committed to doing a great job for us."

Prior to joining CBS in 2002, Levy spent three years with Sinclair Broadcasting, where he initially served as general sales manager at WBFF Baltimore, then was promoted to director of sales for WBFF-WNUV.

"South Florida is an incredible and diverse market that presents tremendous opportunities for our stations and I am excited to be making the move to Miami and being a part of a proud and successful team," Levy said. "I look forward to working with Peter and his colleagues along with our employees at the duopoly to make sure that we continue to grow both our business and our commitment to serving the community."

Levy also spent two years as national sales manager at Fox's KDFW-KDFI in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Dunn saluted the outgoing GM for his efforts in DMA No. 16. "We very much appreciate the many contributions that Shaun McDonald has made to the success of our stations over the years," said Dunn. "We are confident that he will continue to be successful wherever he goes and certainly wish him the best, personally and professionally, in all of his future endeavors."