Levy, Heller Get New Roles At Turner

Posted at 10:30 a.m. ET

David Levy, president of Turner's advertising sales and Turner Sports is adding responsibility for the company's distribution sales unit Turner Network Sales.

"This new model consolidating oversight of our company's domestic revenue reflects the increasing convergence of the aims, interests and activity of advertisers and distributors, and the importance of sports to both," said Turner chairman Phil Kent, to whom Levy reports. "David Levy's long track record of innovation and execution in both advertising sales and sports makes him the ideal executive to provide new strategic leadership to a terrific management team."

Concurrent with Levy's promotion, Coleman Breland, who had been executive VP of the distribution unit, will become COO, overseeing day-to-day operations ad reporting to Levy.

In addition, Andy Heller, who had been leading Turner Network Sales, has been named vice chairman of Turner Broadcasting System, reporting directly to Kent.

In an internal memo Tuesday morning, Kent said Heller would be transitioning over the next few weeks from president of domestic distribution to the new post, in which he will "pioneer a next-generation business model for our company and industry," said Kent.

That new model is to put content in front of people wherever they are, which will mean coordinating Turner's participation in the industry's TV Everywhere Initiative.

According to Kent, Heller has been responsible for delivering "fully half our company's revenue," saying those credentials demonstrate how important the cross-platform initiative is to the company's future.