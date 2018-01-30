Levinson Joins Katz Networks as Senior VP for Distribution

Katz Networks, part of the E.W. Scripps Co., named Bruce Levinson senior VP of distribution, a new position.

Levinson, who had been VP of content distribution for TheBlaze, will report to Katz Networks distribution chief Jeffrey Wolf.

He will be based in Dallas and responsible for negotiating distribution agreements for the company’s networks, Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff, with multichannel video providers and new media distributors in the U.S.

“Bruce is one of the most-well respected executives in television distribution and has a tremendous pedigree of success, negotiating mutually-beneficial agreements and driving distribution for major brands, start-ups and networks sized in-between,” said Wolf. “Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff are enjoying on-going rapid ratings growth in their universes and Bruce’s experience and relationships will be great assets as we further distribution for our networks to MVPD’s and virtual outlets.”

Before joining TheBlaze, Levinson was with NBCUniversal for 14 years. He also spent time with Fox Cable Networks and Starz.