Levin widens WB inner circle
New WB Entertainment President Jordan Levin added a number of new executives to his inner circle Wednesday, including a new head of alternative and reality programming.
Keith Cox has been named Senior Vice President of Alternative Programming and Michael Roberts is the new Senior Vice President of Current Programming at the network.
Cox was formerly Senior Vice President of creative affairs at Greenblatt Janollari and Roberts was an executive vice president at a new media company. - Joe Schlosser
