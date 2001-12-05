Levin to retire in May

AOL Time Warner Inc. CEO Jerry Levin will retire in May and be succeeded

by Richard Parsons, currently co-chief operating officer.

Levin said the company will implement a six-month transition to a new

leadership team.

According to the company, Levin proposed the plan to the board of directors

and chairman Steve Case endorsed it.

Under

the plan, Richard Parsons will become CEO and Robert Pittman will become the sole

COO (he currently shares the post with Parsons).

Steve Case will continue to have an active role as chairman.

In a prepared statement from the company, Levin said, 'After spending virtually my

entire career at this great company, it is obviously a major decision for me to

begin this succession process. But this is a step I have been thinking about for

some time and whose time has come. Given that we are almost a full year into the

merger and that an outstanding management team is now in place at the company, I

am convinced that AOL Time Warner should begin an orderly transition to a new

era of leadership.'

In the same statement, Parsons said, 'As the world knows, if it were not for

Jerry Levin, AOL Time Warner would not be in the position it is today as the

world's pre-eminent media and communications company. Although I will miss him

deeply, I am happy for him as a friend because I know retirement is something he

has been considering for some time.'

Parsons joined Time

Warner in 1995 as president.

He had been a board member of the company with a background in banking and

politics.

Before joining Time Warner, he had been chairman and CEO of Dime Bank

Corp.

He had also served on the board of TriStar Pictures.

Case added, 'Part of Jerry's enormous legacy is AOL Time

Warner's breadth of management talent and unmatched track record of innovation.

In Dick Parsons and Bob Pittman, this company has two of the most extraordinary

business leaders to be found anywhere. They have been instrumental in pulling

together the various units of our company, streamlining our operations and

pursuing many growth opportunities for the future.'