Levin out of FCC running

Congressional aide Andrew Levin today dropped out of the competition for

the FCC's open seat.

The telecommunications staffer for Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.), initially a favorite to win nomination, said it was clear he would not get the needed support of Senate Majority Leader Thomas Daschle.

'I am confident that whomever Senator Daschle recommends will serve the public well, and I look forward to working with him or her in the days to come,' Levin said in a written statement. - Bill McConnell