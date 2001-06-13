Levin: No broadcast ambitions

Chicago - AOL Time Warner has no interest in acquiring NBC any other large broadcast network, AOL CEO Jerry Levin

said at a cable trade show on Wednesday.

Speaking at the closing general session of the National Cable Show, Levin said "CEOs are supposed to never say never, but that's my view," Levin said, contending that the economics of the Big Four are less favorable than his portfolio of cable networks.

"You can't exist in this modern era with a single revenue stream," Levin said, adding that the major broadcast networks' ratings are on the way down, not up. AOL's WB network is worth the effort because it's a niche

network, Levin said. He would not say whether he favored CBS News' approach to cut some sort of a joint venture with AOL's CNN. But he noted that "It's not surpising that broadcast networks, particularly those that don't have a 24 hour news network, would want that infrastructure."

He also said that when it came to corporate deal-making, he believes "part of my trusteeship is to protect the newsgathering efforts of CNN and Time."

- John M. Higgins