Levin, Kelly to receive NCTA honors

AOL Time Warner CEO Gerald Levin and Kimberly Kelly, COO, CFO and Executive VP of Insight Communications, are the recipients of this year's Distinguished Leadership Awards from the National Cable & Telecommunications Association.

The awards go to a man and woman "whose leadership and foresight have placed the cable industry in the vanguard of new communications technologie." Other Vanguard Award winners announced today: Young Leadership -Sean Bratches, ESPN; Tracy Lawrence, Fox Family. Programmer - Jeffrey Bewkes, Chairman & CEO, Home Box Office. Associates & Affiliates - Norval Reece, Kane Reece Associates. Science & Technology - Michael T. Hayashi, VP, advanced engineering, Time Warner Cable. Cable Operations Management - Stephen B. Burke, president, Comcast Cable. Government & Community Relations - William K. Geppert, VP and GM,Cox Communications. Marketing - Pamela Euler Halling, Sr. VP, marketing & programming, Insight Communications. The Awards will be presented at a luncheon June 13 at the NCTA annual convention in Chicago.

- John Eggerton