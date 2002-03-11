Levin gets searing send-off

Retiring AOL Time Warner Inc. CEO Jerry Levin will no doubt get plenty of

accolades before he exits May 16, but he took some heat March 5 at a dinner

during Bear Stearns & Co.'s annual conference for media investors.

Instead of the 'farewell tour' Bear Stearns sought to orchestrate, Levin was

blasted by State Street Research & Management Co.'s Larry Haverty, long a

major media investor.

After Levin spoke to the 800 or so assembled, Haverty stood and blamed

Levin's management for 'destroying $150 billion in value.'

He then compared Levin to Walter Forbes, the former chairman of Cendant

Corp., who is under indictment in one of the biggest pre-Enron Corp.

book-cooking scandals.

Even attendees accustomed to Haverty's brashness were startled. 'Comparing

him to Walter Forbes and Cendant, you are calling him a crook,' one witness

said.

Levin replied that his entire net worth is tied up in AOL Time Warner stock

and, 'I've suffered that loss, too.'