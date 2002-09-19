Levin on Clear Channel short list

Washington sources said Andy Levin -- now telecommunications aide to Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.),

ranking Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee -- is the lead

candidate to run the new D.C. office of Clear Channel Worldwide.

The largest radio and billboard owner in the United States and the most significant

concert promoter has been represented by law firm Wiley, Rein & Fielding LLP,

but it wants in-house lobbying help to parry a slew of regulatory and legislative

thrusts.