Levin Back Home

FCC broadband advisor Blair Levin was said to be home and resting comfortably Friday under a doctor's supervision (his wife is a doctor), after falling ill during a broadband conference in Chicago Wednesday.

Levin was briefly hospitalized, but returned to Washington Thursday, according to an FCC spokesperson, who said that Levin is "just fine."

Levin was tapped by FCC Chairman Julius Genachowksi for the big job of overseeing the production of the national broadband plan, which is due to Congress in less than four months.