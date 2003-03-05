Levi, former B&C sales VP, dies at 84
Winfield Roe Levi, 84, former vice president, sales of Broadcasting & Cable magazine (then Broadcasting magazine) and a 28-year
veteran of the publication who retired in 1983, died Feb. 10 in Vero Beach, Fla.
Levi began his career in advertising and promotion at WSAI(AM) and WLW(AM), both
Cincinnati, in 1941.
After service in World War II, where he rose through the ranks to a major in
the Air Corps, he joined Broadcasting in 1945 in Washington, D.C., as sales-promotion
manager, moving up the ranks there, as well, and transferring to New York as VP,
sales. He left for nine years to become publisher of Advertising News of New
York, in which he had an interest, but returned to finish off his career at
Broadcasting.
After retirement, Levi moved to Vero Beach, Fla., where he became active in
theater and mentoring programs. He was named a "community hero" and given the
honor of carrying the Olympic torch for Indian River County during its
trek toward the 1996 Atlanta Games.
Levi was a member of the National Press Club and a past board member of the International Radio & Television Society.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce, children Jeffrey and Jonathan,
daughter-in-law Jaelene and grandson Wyeth.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.