Levi, former B&C sales VP, dies at 84

Winfield Roe Levi, 84, former vice president, sales of Broadcasting & Cable magazine (then Broadcasting magazine) and a 28-year

veteran of the publication who retired in 1983, died Feb. 10 in Vero Beach, Fla.

Levi began his career in advertising and promotion at WSAI(AM) and WLW(AM), both

Cincinnati, in 1941.

After service in World War II, where he rose through the ranks to a major in

the Air Corps, he joined Broadcasting in 1945 in Washington, D.C., as sales-promotion

manager, moving up the ranks there, as well, and transferring to New York as VP,

sales. He left for nine years to become publisher of Advertising News of New

York, in which he had an interest, but returned to finish off his career at

Broadcasting.

After retirement, Levi moved to Vero Beach, Fla., where he became active in

theater and mentoring programs. He was named a "community hero" and given the

honor of carrying the Olympic torch for Indian River County during its

trek toward the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Levi was a member of the National Press Club and a past board member of the International Radio & Television Society.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce, children Jeffrey and Jonathan,

daughter-in-law Jaelene and grandson Wyeth.