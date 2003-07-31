Leventhal reups with Fox News
Fox News Channel correspondent Rick Leventhal, who was embedded with the 1st
Marine Light Armor Reconnaissance unit during the war in Iraq, has reupped
his contract with the news network.
New York-based Leventhal, a correspondent and general assignment reporter,
first joined Fox News in 1997.
