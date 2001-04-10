Level 3 lobbyist an NTIA candidate

Tricia Paoletta is being considered to run the National Telecommunications

and Information Administration. She is currently a lobbyist for Level 3

Communications Inc., an Internet infrastructure company.

She was Republican telecommunications counsel for the House Commerce

Committee under newly retired ex-chairman Thomas Bliley (R-Va.). She has also

been a Federal Communications Commission staffer and director of

telecommunications trade policy for the Office of the U.S. Trade

Representative.

The search for an NTIA chief is far from over, though. The Bush transition

team is said to be searching for CEO-level candidates to fill what is certain to

be a prominent but stressful job.

The agency's main task -- finding more spectrum for 'third-generation'

wireless services -- is loaded with what one industry source called 'ticking

time bombs,' including the pending reallocation of broadcast channels, divisions

over eliminating spectrum caps, the reauction of bankrupt NxtWave

Communications' spectrum and efforts to force the military to cede frequencies

to industry.