Lettie stands up to Sopranos

Mary Tyler Moore and Burt Reynolds proved Sunday night that they could compete

with Tony Soprano.

Moore and Reynolds headlined Turner Network Television's latest original movie, Miss Lettie &

Me, which pulled in a 4.7 overnight rating for its Dec. 8 premiere against

stiff competition from The Sopranos' season finale on Home Box Office. (Sopranos

ratings will be available Tuesday).

Miss Lettie & Me, TNT's second project co-produced with Johnson &

Johnson, performed particularly well in Southern markets like Memphis, Tenn.,

Atlanta and West Palm Beach, Fla.

Also Sunday night, TBS Superstation earned a solid 3.5 rating for a prime

time play of The Mummy.