Letterman’s Production Company Goes Green

Worldwide Pants, David Letterman’s production company, is teaming up with environmental media company EcoMedia to produce unscripted environment-themed programming -- in the style of Late Show with David Letterman remote segments -- for distribution online and on TV.

“We are extremely excited to partner with EcoMedia and look forward to creating entertainment that will hopefully not only be funny, but will also move viewers toward better, more sustainable practices in everyday life,” said Rob Burnett, president and CEO of Worldwide Pants, in announcing the deal. “EcoMedia has a head start on this growing media niche and we are delighted to have access to its expertise.”

The collaboration between the two companies is set to begin production this fall.

While Internet distribution of the content should be a breeze, distribution on television, especially for short-form content, is a trickier proposition.

A representative for Worldwide Pants says that the companies will engage in strategic decisions regarding distribution once production begins.

The green-media market has been growing rapidly over the past few years. Environmental-themed programming has been a hit on National Geographic Channel and Discovery Communications’ networks, among others, so much so that Discovery is rebranding Discovery Home Channel as Planet Green later this year.