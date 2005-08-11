Letterman's Pet Tricks To Go HD

High-definition broadcasts of The Late Show with David Letterman will begin on Monday, Aug. 29, according to a show spokesman.

The show will be on a summer vacation from Aug. 15-29, giving technical crews two weeks to make sure the new technical facilities (which include a Sony HD production switcher) are up and working properly.

The Tonight Show with Jay Leno has been available in HD since 1999 and Late Night with Conan O’Brien joined the HD club last spring. Saturday Night Live and Last Call With Carson Daly make the switch this fall.