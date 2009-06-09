Letterman in Talks to Stay at CBS Through 2012

Amid all the shuffling in latenight during the past few months, David

Letterman has quietly been making plans to stay put at CBS for at least

three more years.

It's understood CBS and Letterman are deep in

discussions on a new deal that would keep him at the helm of Late Show

With David Letterman through the 2011-12 season. Letterman's existing

deal with the Eye runs through the 2009-10 season, but the new

three-year pact under discussion would supersede the final year of the

previous contract.

Click here for the full article on Variety.com.

Cynthia Littleton writes for B&C's sister publication Variety.