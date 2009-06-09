Letterman in Talks to Stay at CBS Through 2012
Amid all the shuffling in latenight during the past few months, David
Letterman has quietly been making plans to stay put at CBS for at least
three more years.
It's understood CBS and Letterman are deep in
discussions on a new deal that would keep him at the helm of Late Show
With David Letterman through the 2011-12 season. Letterman's existing
deal with the Eye runs through the 2009-10 season, but the new
three-year pact under discussion would supersede the final year of the
previous contract.
Click here for the full article on Variety.com.
Cynthia Littleton writes for B&C's sister publication Variety.
