Letterman surges in sweeps

CBS' The Late Show with David Letterman scored its best November

sweeps ratings in four years.

Letterman's show was up 21 percent in adults 18 through 34 (1.7 rating/8

share versus 1.4/7), 11 percent in adults 18 through 49 (2.0/9 versus 1.8/8) and

10 percent in adults 25 through 54 (2.2/9 versus 2.0/8).

Late Show was relatively flat compared with last November in total

viewers, averaging 4.63 million viewers versus last November's 4.62 million,

according to Nielsen Media Research.