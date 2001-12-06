Letterman surges in sweeps
CBS' The Late Show with David Letterman scored its best November
sweeps ratings in four years.
Letterman's show was up 21 percent in adults 18 through 34 (1.7 rating/8
share versus 1.4/7), 11 percent in adults 18 through 49 (2.0/9 versus 1.8/8) and
10 percent in adults 25 through 54 (2.2/9 versus 2.0/8).
Late Show was relatively flat compared with last November in total
viewers, averaging 4.63 million viewers versus last November's 4.62 million,
according to Nielsen Media Research.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.